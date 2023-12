Bigg Boss 17 is the most talked-about show right now. The TRPs of the show have been amazing. The past week was full of drama and entertainment. Aoora, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, and Samarth Jurel are currently inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Aishwarya Sharma has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 17. Isha was the captain of the house and she was asked who breaks the house rules most amongst the nominated contestants. She took Aishwarya's name and Aishwarya was evicted. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Nazila Sitaishi's expose, Ayesha Khan makes shocking claims about Munawar Faruqui's relationship with his son

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt had many ugly fights with Ankita and Vicky. The four of them had worked together in their previous reality show. But their friendship did not grow in the house. Ankita and Aishwarya never got along well. Neil and Aishwarya had many fights and even Ankita-Vicky fought a lot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan equation more complicated than imaginable? KRK makes sensational claim

Aishwarya reacts to Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's fights

Ankita and Vicky's fights have been very ugly sometimes and their mothers were called in the house to make them understand. But even after that, their fights kept happening. A lot has been said about their relationship outside. Now, Aishwarya Sharma spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and was asked if Vicky Jain is a red flag for women or it is Ankita who pokes a lot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra breaks down after Munawar Faruqui blames her for friction in their friendship; fans trend in her support

Trending Now

Aishwarya Sharma said, "I do not want to comment on their relationship at all." Aishwarya was also trolled a lot for her behaviour. She was also called out for her behaviour towards her husband, Neil Bhatt. She was also asked does she regret coming to the show.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Aishwarya reveals if she regrets coming to Bigg Boss 17

She said, "I am really glad because Bigg Boss himself offered me to come in the house. I was the first contestant who was invited. I am really lucky that Bigg Boss himself came to call me for the show. Everyone does not get this opportunity."