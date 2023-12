Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma was the latest contestant to get eliminated from the controversial reality show. Her eviction has raised a lot of eyebrows not only on social, media but also inside the house. Husband Neil Bhatt and good friend Rinku Dhawan questioned captain Isha Malviya's decision to ousted Aishwarya. The Ghum Hai Kisi ke Pyaar mein actress too feels that her eviction was unfair as the eviction was based on contestant who has broken maximum rules, and she has hardly broken any. Aishwarya's journey in Bigg Boss was filled with lots of challenges. She was trolls favourite subject and was vehemently bashed for her rude and arrogant behaviour with Neil. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the actress reacts on if she did a mistake by participating in the show with husband Neil Bhatt.

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma reacts on the negative criticism

Before going to the Bigg Boss house when Aishwarya Sharma was asked by media that if going together as a couple is a right thing to do, the actress replied that there's no need to be negative. She believed that both she and Neil Bhatt are very strong as partners, and they will certainly not act as roadblock in each other's journey. Neil too was of the same opinion. However, once the duo entered the show, we saw how the couple often used to indulge in fights. While Neil Bhatt most of the times appeared calm and mature, Aishwarya Sharma due to her no filter nature always used to appear as an arrogant partner. Social media was filled with hate for the actress. In one of the episodes of Weekend Ka Vaar, the actress was called out for her behaviour.

In an exclusive conversation, we asked Aishwarya Sharma if she still feels that it was certainly a right decision to participate with Neil Bhatt in Bigg Boss 17, the actress said, 'See everything has two sides. Neil's presence did make me emotionally strong and the same I can say on his behalf. However according to whatever I have faced in the house I think it's not a good idea to participate in the reality show with your real-life partner. In my case, because I am very quick with reactions and Neil is conscious, I was the one who came out in a wrong manner. If Neil would have not been there, I would have been more vocal and stronger with my opinions. But because I was with my partner, I think I was judged and criticized more."