Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love from the audience. The show began on October 15 and in just one day, fans were impressed with the contestants. It was quite an entertaining first episode. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma is a part of the show. She entered the show along with her husband, Neil Bhatt. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra's real side impresses audience; fans calls her 'sassy drama queen'

Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Aishwarya Sharma opened up about how excited she is to do Bigg Boss with her husband Neil. She shared, “I am very excited and nervous at the same time because it is Bigg Boss. Everyone knows kaisa show hai, what happens inside and there are so many tasks inside, there is mental trauma also inside. So it is very difficult to handle it but if you are capable you can do it. You just have to be mentally strong.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya disappoint audience; fans call them fake and 'too prepared'

Aishwarya talks about her biggest dream in Bigg Boss 17

She further spoke about how will she handle a situation where one of them will have to leave the show. She said, “It is a game. So, vo jata hai ya mai jati hu, koi farak nahi padta hai. But agar hum sath mein jare hai andar toh mera toh dream hai ki hum dono sath mein Salman sir ke sath stage pe khade hai finale mein. I am looking forward to that day. Trophy hamare ghar hi ani chahiye. Either Neil or me should win but yes mostly I want to win.” Well, this happens it is going to be a big story in Entertainment news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Top 5 reasons why internet feels Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain made a mistake by coming on the show

Aishwarya and Neil have not planned anything!

Aishwarya also spoke about her strong points that will help her in the game. She said, “As the tagline of the show says, ‘Dil, Dimaag and Dum’, I have all three of them. So, all these three points are with me. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant also shared how she and Neil can be a strong combination against others in the show.

She said, “Yes, me and Neil can be a tough combination for others. Jo bhi aa rahe hai ghar mein, couples ya singles, sabke alag traits honge, sabki alag personalities honge. Kon kis tarah se bahar ara hai, kon kaisa react kar raha hai, bahut sare log strategies banake ayenge. People must have watched previous seasons but I haven’t. They must be aware what they have to do inside. Neil and I are not planning anything. We are going with a blank mind inside. Dimaag bharke pehlse jayenge toh andar jake aur cheeze jo dimaag mein ghusne wali hai vo overflow hoke fhat jayegi. It is better ki aap khali dimag se jao. We will take things as they come.”