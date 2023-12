Aishwarya Sharma was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 17, shocking many fans. Despite being a top contender, Aishwarya's journey on the show was tumultuous, with frequent accusations of rude behaviour towards her husband, Neil Bhatt. Her reactive nature often made her appear domineering and dismissive of her partner's opinions. Interestingly, before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, Aishwarya had eagerly agreed to participate as a couple with her husband. Having experienced the show firsthand, she firmly believes that real-life couples should avoid participating together in such a controversial reality show.

Aishwarya Sharma on participating in Bigg Boss 17 with Neil Bhatt

Speaking exclusively to Bollywoodlife.com, Aishwarya Sharma said, 'I won't say that me going with Neil in the house worked completely against for me. It is great if you have your partner in that house, as you need strong emotional support. So, in that sense, Neil's presence worked well for me. And now, whatever wrong has happened, it cannot be changed. People who know me personally, be it my family and friends, know I am not bad. It's just that I am quick with my reactions, and Neil is conscious around the camera.'

Aishwarya Sharma on why real-life couple should not participate in Bigg Boss 17

Ardent fans of Bigg Boss have often expressed their strong opinion that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain or Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt should not have participated in the show together. Netizens felt that both couples acted more like roadblocks than being a solid support system for their respective partners. When asked about her thoughts on real-life couples participating in the show, Aishwarya said, "In my experience, I can say with conviction that real-life couples should not participate together. People tend to judge you more for your fights and behaviour because you are a couple. So, it's better if real-life couples participate individually in different seasons."