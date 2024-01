Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey have reached the finale of Bigg Boss 17. Yes, they are the top five finalists of the show. We will get to know who is the winner of the show on January 28. The grand finale episode will be six hours long. The promos of the grand finale episode says that the episode will air from 6 pm to 12 am. Well, this is going to be a huge thing. Recently, we saw Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan getting eliminated from the show. Ayesha Khan has now opened up about who according to her should win the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Ayesha Khan reacts to celebrities supporting Munawar Faruqui over her; says 'Cheating is not something I normalise'

Ayesha had entered the show as a wild card contestant and she had entered with a motive to bring out the truth about Munawar. Well, that clearly means she does not want Munawar to win. Ayesha has been the closest to Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar. Hence, she wants one of them to win the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Isha Malviya shares who should win the show; is it Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain or Abhishek Kumar?

Ayesha Khan shares who should win Bigg Boss 17

Speaking to BollywoodLife, Ayesha Khan said, "Mera dher sara pyaar aur support Ankita ji aur Abhishek ke liye hai. Whoever is deserving amongst them should win. Whoever gets the most number of votes will win. If anyone of them wins, I will be happy about that."

Ayesha Khan talks about the cunning contestant of the show

She was also asked who is the most cunning contestant of the show. Ayesha said, "Nobody is cunning in the show. I can never such that word for anyone in the show. I have spent time with everybody. Everyone has been through a good phase and a bad phase. I have also been through the same. So, one incident does not make you cunning. All of us have never faced such situations in the real world what we have faced in the house."

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

Well, who according to you guys should in Bigg Boss 17?