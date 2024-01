Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt, who was recently evicted along with Rinku Dhawan, had multiple confrontations with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain during his stay in the house. Despite being a strong contender, Neil's exit came as a surprise to many, as he was expected to easily secure a spot among the top 5 in Bigg Boss 17. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife.com, Neil dropped a bombshell by indirectly accusing Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's PR team of ruining his and his wife Aishwarya Sharma's image. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Before Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, these Bigg Boss contestants got the 'BULLY' tag

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's PR spread false stories on the GHKPM couple?

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife.com, we asked Neil Bhatt to share his experiences with his wife Aishwarya Sharma while they were in Bigg Boss 17. When asked about their fights, Neil said, 'We only had one harmless argument in 11 weeks. These kinds of disputes are natural in any relationship and couples can relate to our fight. A couple can fight over anything, big or small, like leaving a wet towel on the bed. We just had a significant argument over coffee, but our fights were blown out of proportion by trolls and PR machinery.' Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui refuses to have food served by Ayesha Khan; latter blames him for misusing her [Watch Video]

Without taking any names, Neil said, 'There's one more couple in the house whose relationship I don't want to comment on, but the way they're behaving with each other it's not creating a good impression outside. So how can their PR team allow my and Aishwarya's image to be portrayed well? They deliberately want to portray me and Aishwarya as a bad couple. You all know how the PR machinery works, and I believe as a responsible journalist, you should understand the difference between a real relationship and a toxic one. We had one fight, but you still asked me why because the PR machinery highlighted our particular fight. Smart people will understand why this thing is happening. Aishwarya and I are constantly pitted against them, so you all can understand. A small fight is blown out of proportion. Only a PR machinery can do this.'

Neil's indirect reference to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain left little room for doubt about their strained relationship. It's becoming increasingly apparent that their frequent bickering and fights, especially during their stint on Bigg Boss 17, have taken a toll on their bond.