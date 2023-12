Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town. The show has been very different from the previous seasons of Bigg Boss. We had so many different angles this time. We had 2 wild card entries in the show in just the second week of the show. Currently, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are a part of the show. Sana Raees Khan got eliminated today and along with that, we also had a wild card entry in the show. K-Pop singer Aoora has entered the show as a wild card contestant. His entry has left everyone shocked. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankit Gupta reacts to Abhishek Kumar-Khanzaadi's love affair; says 'Everybody has a right to move on'

The love for the Korean industry in India has grown. People love BTS, Blackpink, Aoora and other stars from the Korean industry. Aoora's entry in Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card is a huge thing for fans. Aoora spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and shared his excitement of doing the show.

Aoora shares his excitement to do Bigg Boss 17

He said, "I am so very excited for Bigg Boss 17. I am the first K-Pop singer to enter the show and I am ready to fight in Bigg Boss. I am thankful to my fans that I got this opportunity. " Aoora shared that he has not watched Bigg Boss but his friend has seen the show. This is a big story in TV news.

Aoora is super happy about meeting Salman Khan

When asked how excited he is to meet Salman Khan, he happily danced and said, "I am super excited to meet Salman Khan. He is like my brother and it was my dream to meet Salman Khan. Oh my God, I am so excited."

Aoora on how he will tackle the language barrier

He further shared how he will manage in the house as he cannot speak Hindi and even English to some extent. He shared, "I don't care about the language barrier. I know I cannot speak Hindi and don't know much English as well. But I will go inside and follow this mantra - listening Hindi and teaching Korea. I will listen to the Hindi the others speak and will also teach them my language. I will do more of listening."