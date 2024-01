Bigg Boss 17 is just five days away from the finale. Yes, the grand finale is happening on January 28. The show has been loved by the audience and has got good TRP numbers. Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mashettey are in the house right now. Recently, we saw Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya getting eliminated from the show. Ayesha had entered the show as a wild card contestant and she made many revelations about Munawar Faruqui. Ayesha was close to Ankita, Vicky and Isha by the end of the show. However, there was one incident that happened between her and Vicky Jain that left everyone shocked. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Did Isha Malviya say Udaariyaan stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta are jealous of her because they supported Abhishek Kumar?

Ayesha was wearing a hot dress and she was seen hanging out with Isha and Vicky in the garden area. Vicky Jain started singing 'Bheege honth tere' song as he saw Ayesha and said that if she wore the hot dress this is the song I remember. Isha immediately asked Vicky what was he saying. Ankita was brought into the matter and she confronted Vicky for the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Did Ankita Lokhande bag Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7 already?

Ayesha reacts to Vicky Jain singing 'Bheege honth tere' when she wore a hot outfit

Now, speaking to BollywoodLife, Ayesha Khan has revealed what exactly had happened. She said, "I wore a sleevless dress and I took a blanket and in the song there is some scene like that and hence Vicky bhai sang that song and Isha reacted. So, in that moment it looked like he was singing that song for me but it was nothing like that. I had cleared this with Vicky bhai and vo situation of dekhkar unko vo song yaad aya tha. He treats me as his sister. He treats me like a small baby. I can him my brother so definitely it was not in that way."

Ayesha reveals why she went inside the Bigg Boss 17 house

She further spoke about the real reason why she entered the show. Was it to expose Munawar or to get fame? Ayesha said, "I never said I wanted to expose Munawar. I wanted the truth to come out. I went inside to speak about the truth. When I went inside, I was very clear that this is not the only reason that I am going on the show. But yes, it is one of the reasons. However, I was approached as a contestant. If I only wanted to expose Munawar then I would have entered for a week as a guest only. I went it to explore my personality and not just for Munawar."