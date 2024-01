The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is just four days away. Yes, the grand finale will take place on January 28. We are super excited to know who will be the winner of the show. Today, we have got the top five finalists of the show. Yes, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey and Mannara Chopra are the top five finalists of Bigg Boss 17. Recently, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan got eliminated. Ayesha Khan spoke to Bollywoodlife and we asked her about Munawar Faruqui. We asked her about many celebrities outside went on to support Munawar against her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Meet the top five finalists of the show; Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, or Munawar Faruqui, who will win?

Ayesha Khan reacts to celebrities supporting Munawar

She reacted to the same and said, "I have already said all I wanted to say about Munawar Faruqui on the show. Now, saying more about it would be like adding up on the situation and I genuinely don't want to be associated with this topic now. It's done and dusted for me and I have got my apology. Talking about the support he got, so yes, he has won hearts. Also, everyone has their perspective about things. For me, cheating is not something I can normalise. But on this, if anyone has a different take, I respect that but I will take a stand against it which I did in the house." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Samarth Jurel reveals Vicky Jain did not bath for 3-4 days; says 'Shaukeen aadmi hain bas nahane ka shauk nahi'

Ayesha Khan got eliminated after the roasting episode. The contestants had to roast each other in front of the live audience present in the house. The audience then had to vote out the person who was the least entertaining. Ayesha Khan was then voted out.

Ayesha had entered the show as a wild card contestant and she entered with a motive to bring out the truth about Munawar Faruqui. She has accused Munawar of two timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi. Things went very ugly inside between her and Munawar. However, Munawar accepted his mistake and apologised.