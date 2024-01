Bigg Boss 17 will see the grand finale on January 28. The show is getting all the love from the audience and the TRPs have been quite decent. The contestants are now leaving no stone unturned to play their best game. Currently, we have Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan in the show. Recently, the nomination task happened and the house was divided into two teams. Arun, Abhishek, Mannara and Munawar were a part of team A and Ankita, Vicky, Ayesha and Isha were in team B. It was the torture task and team A played well and survived the torture for 28 mins. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande looks miffed as Munawar Faruqui roasts Vicky Jain 'Yeh yahaan biwi ke naam pe hai'

But when it was team B's turn, they started hiding all the masalas, sauces, buckets so that team A cannot torture them. When Munawar found the masalas, team B started fighting with them and said all abusive things. Hence, Bigg Boss made team A decide what they have to do with team B's unethical gameplay. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar makes shocking claims about Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, ‘Every night they decide their next fight for the camera’

Who will get evicted from Bigg Boss 17 next?

Team A decided to disqualify team B and hence, Ankita, Ayesha, Vicky and Isha got nominated for the next week. Arun, Abhishek, Mannara and Munawar reached the finale week after this win. Now, we had asked fans who amongst Ayesha, Ankita, Vicky and Isha should get evicted next.

54.6% of fans feel Ayesha Khan will get evicted from the show. 36.2 % of people feel Vicky Jain will get eliminated from the house. 8% feel Isha Malviya will get evicted while the rest 1.1% feel Ankita Lokhande will get evicted from the show.

Ankita, Vicky, Ayesha and Isha played an unfair game during the task and after the task. They went on torturing the other team even after the task ended and said very disrespectful things about them. Mannara had to face a lot of dirty abusing from Ankita, Isha.