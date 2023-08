Bigg Boss 17 is the reality show everyone is awaiting now. This time, Salman Khan is coming in a different avatar courtesy his bald look. Bigg Boss 17 makers have planned a new theme for the show. Like Splitsvilla, we will have a lot of couples. As we know, the house will be divided into singles and doubles. They are also going to bring in mentors for the couples. Many fans are upset with this as it ruins the original flavour of the show. But the makers have approaching TV celebs right left and centre for Salman Khan's show. They want to close in the deals asap. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal shares a heart-touching Raksha Bandhan memory with sister [Exclusive]

Bigg Boss 17: Final names to be sealed by this weekend

The names of the final contestants might be sealed by the coming weekend. A source told us, "The makers have had a lot of meetings over this week. They should have their final list by Sunday. Of course, one or two names will come in later." The source told us that Celesti Bairagey from the show Rajjo is one of the confirmed names. The actress went viral on social media when she recreated Alia Bhatt's white saree looks from Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also looks like the actress. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan show makers to bring in THESE TV divas from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Bigg Boss 17: Tentative names for Salman Khan's show Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Salman Khan show postponed, makers take a hard decision for TRPs?

Trending Now

The names doing the rounds are Soundous Moufakir, Kanika Mann, Nyra Banerjee and Gia Manek as per Gossips TV. From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shailesh Lodha and Monika Bhadoriya has been approached. In the couples, Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain, Kanwar Dhillon - Alice Kaushik and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma are said to be final. They are also going to get some people from the digital content creator community. Harsh Beniwal is supposed to be on the show. Bigg Boss 17 will start after October 20, 2023. The makers want to avoid the clash with the league stage of the ICC World Cup 2023 where most of the matches start at 2 pm.

Salman Khan will juggle the show along with his shoot for the Vishnuvardhan film. The project is bankrolled by Dharma Productions. Salman Khan is playing a paramilitary officer. His fans are very kicked about this film. The superstar said he is in the best of physical shape and ready to do such action-oriented movies.