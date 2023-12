Bigg Boss 17 is getting amazing TRPs. This season has been loved and is being talked about on social media. Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are currently inside the house. We have seen how Anurag Dobhal has been speaking about the show's makers being biased towards TV stars like Ankita, Aishwarya, Neil, Rinku, Isha and others. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka evicted? His wife Deepika reacts to his aggression and rumours

He was also upset with Salman Khan taking Bro Sena's name. Anurag got so upset and the next week Salman decided not to talk to him. Anurag Dobhal was also nominated for the whole season after he lost his cool. Salman is still not talking to him or letting him talk. A few weeks later everything was fine and things were normal.

Anurag's complaints in Bigg Boss 17

But recently, Anurag once again started complaining about Bigg Boss being biased and giving special treatment to Ankita and others. He also said that the makers should already hand over the trophy to them and let others go home. Anurag also objected Ankita and Vicky getting to meet their mothers through video call.

Bigg Boss slammed Anurag again and said that the game will now be Bigg Boss Vs Anurag Dobhal. Bigg Boss also mentioned that he had asked his family and bro sena to come to the show but they rejected.

Anurag got worried about what is happening in the outside world. He sat in one place and did not speak to anyone. He just kept talking about his Bro sena and what is happening outside. This is a big story in TV news.

Fans want Anurag to leave Bigg Boss 17

Hence, we had conducted a poll on X (formerly known as Twitter) about who should get evicted next. Apart from Anurag, Khanzaadi has also been talking about leaving Bigg Boss. She even disrespected Salman Khan. The whole house is against Khanzaadi and especially her Dum housemates.

Mannara Chopra has been irritating because she has been confused about her relations and game in the house. We had asked the audience who should get evicted next amongst Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi and Mannara Chopra.

46% of people have said that Anurag should leave the show next. 32.1 % of people feel Mannara Chopra should leave the show while the rest of 21.9% of people feel Khanzaadi should leave.

However, as per reports, Anurag was asked by this week's host, Karan Johar if he would like to take a voluntary exit. Anurag has denied and said that he wants to continue and win the game for his Bro sena.