Bigg Boss 17 is all set to begin in a couple of weeks. The theme of the new season will revolve around the concept of ‘Singles vs Couples’. Over the last couple of years, we have seen several couples and former partners enter the Bigg Boss house. Read on to know more about the exclusive update we have for you. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 contestants list: Abhishek Malhan, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and other stars we may see on the show

Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Ex-contestants & partners to join the show

Sources close to Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 have confirmed an interesting twist that has been planned for fans. The theme is unique and will bring back a few ex-contestants. Yes, you read that right. According to our source, a few ex-contestants who were single, but are now in a relationship could participate in the biggest reality TV shows in India. Some couples - who were inside the house and have parted ways now - might re-enter as singles. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan show to have a couple Vs single theme? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss ex-contestants as BB17 house inmates

Puneesh Sharma was a part of Bigg Boss 11. He recently broke up with his longtime partner Bandgee Kallra. Puneesh was one of the most popular contestants of season 11. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fetched massive TRPs during Bigg Boss 15. They could add to the numbers again. Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary met inside Bigg Boss house. Karishma Tanna is now married to Varun Bangera. The actress was a part of the eighth season. It would be interesting to see her on the show again. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanawaz Shaikh are expected to give tough competition to the contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar to be on Salman Khan show? Check the latest update

Trending Now

Here's the video of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav:

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant entered Bigg Boss with her former husband Ritesh. Later, she married Adil Khan Durrani, but parted ways soon. The two are fighting a legal battle now. Rakhi has been entering as a wildcard for almost every season. Divya Aggarwal is engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar. Divya was a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 1 and she lifted the trophy as well. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were a part of season 14. It would be interesting to see them challenge singles who will enter the show. It’d also be great to see Eijaz and Pavitra Punia enter as a couple on the show. Sambhavana Seth, who was a part of Bigg Boss 2, could enter the house with Avinash Dwivedi.

The names mentioned are just probable contestants who have been a part of Bigg Boss earlier. Which couples would you like to see in Bigg Boss 17? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.