Bigg Boss 17 will get its winner in just five days from now. Yes, the grand finale is happening on January 28 and we are excited to know who will win the trophy amongst Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain. They are the top six contestants and we will get to see one of them getting eliminated from the show. Recently, Isha Malviya got eliminated due to low votes. She was one of the strongest players and was nominated along with her best friends, Ankita and Vicky. Ankita and Vicky have had a tough time in the house. Their relationship went through a lot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Voting trend: Munawar Faruqui to beat Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar in finale? Top contestants whose luck ran out at the zenith

Ankita and Vicky's fights

Their marriage has become a joke on national television. Ankita has always complained about Vicky not giving her attention that led to fights between them. After, Vicky's mother and Ankita's mother went inside for family week, things got even more ugly. Vicky's mother made many allegations against Ankita. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Voting: Did Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana single-handedly ruin his chances for top five? Top problematic relatives

She said that Ankita does not know how to respect her husband and the Jain family was always against this wedding. Post their exit we saw how Ankita and Vicky's fights grew. Ankita was very insecure of Vicky's bond with Mannara. They even said things like they can take a break from each other.

Isha reacts to the issues between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Now, Isha was the closest to them spoke about their relationship. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Isha Malviya revealed if Ankita and Vicky's relationship will survive in the future.

She shared, "Ha bahut cheeze galat Hui hai unke beech. Aur mujhe lagta hai ki iss bare mein kisiko kuch nahi kehna chahiye. Vicky Bhai should take a stand and tell his parents that it is their habbit of joking and doing Masti with each other and they should not take it seriously. He should tell them that he and Ankita will solve their own issues. This is what I feel and even Ankita should tell her family that whatever has happened will be solved by the husband and wife and nobody should worry about it."

Well, the finale is near and very soon we will also get to know who are the top five finalists. Who do you think will win?