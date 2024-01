Bigg Boss 17 will soon get its winner. The grand finale of the show will take place on January 28. It will be a six hours long episode and we cannot wait to know who will lift the grand trophy of the show. Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mashettey are in the house right now. They are the top six contestants of the show. Isha Malviya got eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 recently. Ankita and Vicky's marriage is the most talked about thing in the show. They spoke ugly things about each other and recently, we saw Ankita getting insecure of Mannara and Vicky's bond. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Munawar Faruqui on being labeled as a womanizer; says 'Aurto ko respect di hai maine'

She feels Mannara is trying to get extra close to her husband. She got irritated and was seen telling Vicky to stay away from Mannara. Isha Malviya was also seen supporting Ankita and said that Mannara is overdoing it. Many fans were irritated with Ankita's behaviour and questioned her for trying to spoil Mannara's image. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Kamya Punjabi to Mrunal Thakur; a look at celebs who are supporting Ankita Lokhande

Mannara has said many times that she calls Vicky her brother and has no such intentions. Now, Isha spoke to BollywoodLife and revealed if Mannara Chopra is intentionally spoiling Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marriage.

Isha reveals if Mannara Chopra is intentionally spoiling Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's marriage

Isha said, "Mannara ka intention aisa kuch nahi hai ki mujhe Vicky Jain ko boyfriend banana hai ya she likes her. It's just that ki Mannara ko vo jo female partner hota hai usko chidhana hota hai. For example, kitni baar aisa hua hai ki Samarth aur mai acche note pe nahi hai and Mannara used to talk to Samarth as if he is the only one left to talk just to tease me.

"So, it's fine that you want to tease but understand you are also a girl. Aap mere aur Samarth ke beech aa rahe ho that is fine but aap ek married couple ke beech aa rahe ho jaha aap ko dikh Raha hai ki Ankita ji uss phase mein jaha unko lack of attention, lack of sincerity towards the relationship already feel ho Raha hai fir bhi aap Jaa rahe ho. She was literally irritating both the husband and wife. You are intentionally spoiling the equation between them. Just to tease Ankita, she is getting close to Vicky. So, I don't think it is the right thing to do, "she added.

Isha reacts to speaking ugly things about Mannara

Isha was also asked about the ugly and derogatory words she used for Mannara Chopra and if that went against her or not. She said, "I don't know if my words against Mannara went wrong against me or not but my stand in this is very clear that yes I have said ki because she has also said many things about me. I am not mad that I will say anything from my side just like that. I am not person who will just be quiet when things are coming from the opposite person. If you are using some words against me then you should be ready to face some ugly comments from my side as well."

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

Isha says Mannara instigates a person

She further spoke about how Mannara has been saying things about other girls. She added, "And Mannara is the girl who has never thought even once before questioning anyone's character. From day one she was always ready to pass her judgements on any girl. She kept saying things about other girls. Mannara is a fluctuating kind of person and I don't understand even her relationships. So, Mannara also instigates a person to that level that you spill out some bad words. She always plays the victim card. She cries as soon as someone tells her something so I don't understand people like that."