Bigg Boss 17 is just five days away from the finale. The grand finale of the show will take place on January 28. The show has been loved by the audience and the TRPs of the show have been decent. Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain are the top six contestants of the show. Isha Malviya got evicted from the show recently. She was one of the strongest contestants on the show. As the finale of the show is near, Isha was asked about who should be the winner of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Samarth Jurel reveals Vicky Jain did not bath for 3-4 days; says 'Shaukeen aadmi hain bas nahane ka shauk nahi'

Isha Malviya reveals who should win Bigg Boss 17

Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Isha said, "The one who deserves to win is definitely Ankita Lokhande. Firstly, I share a very good equation with her. She has been very strong. Secondly, she is a pure soul. She has never been fake. Whatever she is, she is on the face. If she likes something she will say and if she doesn't like something she is on face. She has always kept the line of respect in every friendship be it Munawar, be it Mannara. when she got betrayal from the opposite person, only then she started hitting back. She has come out strongly in the game so she is the winner for me." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Voting trend: Munawar Faruqui to beat Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar in finale? Top contestants whose luck ran out at the zenith

Isha feels Arun Mashettey does not deserve the finale

She was also asked who does not deserve the place in the top six right now. Just like everyone in the house, Isha also feels it is Arun Mashettey. She said, "I think Arun Bhai mere baad waha rukna deserve nahi karte. I have said this always in the house as well. Arun Bhai was not there anywhere in the game. I saw him hardly four times a day. I don't know what he did in the show. He has always walked holding four people in the show. For example he did not like Abhishek toh uska thuk polish Jo unka word hai. Fir Vicky Bhai nahi pasand toh unka thuk polish."

"Moreover, he was the closest to Tehelka Bhai who got evicted because of Abhishek but Arun Bhai is now close to Abhishek only. He has forgotten everything about Abhishek.I see fluctuation in his personality as well. He doesn't know what he wants. He always goes by what others say. I hope people will understand Arun Bhai does not deserve that place at all, "he added.