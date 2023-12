Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town. The show is doing well and getting amazing TRP numbers. The recent episodes of the show have grabbed all the attention. Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are currently in the house. Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan has been eliminated from the show. She was one of the strongest contestants and her eviction got many reactions. Many fans and even celebrities were not happy with her eviction and have called it unfair. Khanzaadi was close to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. She also had a love-hate relationship with Abhishek Kumar. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan claims she has evidence to prove Munawar Faruqui as a womaniser; says 'Proof toh matlab, pura chittha....

We have seen in the show that Ankita and Vicky have had many ugly fights and that has affected their married lives. Recently, we saw Ankita getting angry on Vicky and speaking to him rudely after he said that he wanted Khanzaadi to make cheelas and not Ankita. Ankita started talking rudely and they had massive fights. Later, Vicky told Ankita to speak nicely atleast. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Abhishek Malhan, Aly Goni SLAMS makers for destroying Munawar Faruqui's image with entry of Ayesha Khan

Khanzaadi reveals if Ankita is disrespectful towards Vicky

Many housemates were of the opinions that Ankita was wrong. Ankita later apologised. Now, Khanzaadi has opened up about Ankita's behaviour towards Vicky. Speaking to BollywoodLife, Khanzaadi said, "Not really. It is her nature and I have told her on face that she is being superior and gives bossy vibes sometimes. She also knows this and she is very sorted. I call her 'didi' and I respect her." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan calls Munawar Faruqui a black hearted person; says 'I don’t care if he is a strong contestant'

Khanzaadi has always kept saying that she wants to go home. She kept asking everyone to nominate her and Salman Khan had even asked her last time to give her final decision so that they can start the legal formalities. However, she had denied that. This is a big story in TV news.

Khanzaadi on her wanting to leave Bigg Boss 17

She was asked if she thinks her negative words have affected the public perception. She said, "I think so yes because there are many people who want to come to Bigg Boss. I am grateful that I could come here and move foward in the game. I had never thought I would come so far and people had a lot of expectations from me. I was being real and I can't be fake. I am still healing and my journey was not easy. I have faced many things in Bigg Boss which I never thought I would have faced again in my life. "