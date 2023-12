Bigg Boss 17 is in the news ever since it began. We always seen the show or the contestants trending on social media. Currently, Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are in the house. Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan got eliminated today. Her elimination came as a huge shock for the audience. It was surprising for them to know that a strong personality like Khanzaadi has to leave. People are not happy with the decision. Khanzaadi had a lot of fights in the house. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui is unshakable; ranks number 1 despite all the bashing from Salman Khan, fans call him the ultimate winner

Her equation with Abhishek Kumar was the talk of the town. They got close and even started liking each other. But one fight between them broke the relation. Khanzaadi and Abhishek said very mean things but Abhishek always had feelings for her. He always wanted to speak to her.

Khanzaadi on her bond with Abhishek Kumar

Khanzaadi had many trust issues with Abhishek and even confessed that she is confused about her feelings for him. Now, speaking to BollywoodLife, Khanzaadi revealed what is her current status with Abhishek Kumar. She said, "We are friends and we do feel for each other. We both have started understanding each other very well now and let's see what happens in future. "

Khanzaadi feels Abhishek's emotions for her were genuine

She was further asked what would be her game plan if she gets to go inside the house again. She said, "I will make love angle with Abhishek Kumar because we are looking so cute together. I have seen our videos when I came out and I am getting emotional. It was special. I found Abhishek fake inside the house when it comes to his feelings for me. But now, I have understood that his feelings were genuine. I am just kidding or maybe I am not."

Well, looks like Khanzaadi already has a plan and her fans would definitely want her to enter the house again with this plan.