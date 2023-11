Bigg Boss 17 is in the news. The show could not get good TRPs but it is all over social media. This season we saw wild card entries in the second week itself. Yes, Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai entered the show in the second week itself. However, both the wild cards got nominated in the first week itself. And, we also saw Manasvi getting eliminated from the show yesterday. It was a very short journey for her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Samarth Jurel, two more wildcards to spice up the game on Salman Khan show?

Post her eviction, Manasvi spoke to BollywoodLife about her unfair nomination and eviction and many more things. This season, Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui are the most talked about contestants.

Are Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui the masterminds?

They have been named as masterminds by fans and they are playing a strong game. Both the players are very smart and surely making the other housemates dance to their tunes. This is a big story in Entertainment News.

Manasvi has now reacted to people calling them masterminds of the season. She said, “Absolutely, both Vicky and Munawar are the masterminds. Both are playing the game well especially Munawar Faruqui. Vo bahut aag laga raha hai. Vicky’s game is to be good with everyone for winning. I think Munawar is more dangerous.”

Munawar Faruqui is the dirtiest player of Bigg Boss 17

She had also named Munawar as the dirtiest player of Bigg Boss 17 and called Mannara Chopra the fakest of all. Manasvi also said that she would like to see Abhishek Kumar winning Bigg Boss 17.

Talking about the contestants of the season, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are seen in the show.

More wild cards in Bigg Boss 17?

Soniya Bansal also got eliminated from the show before Manasvi. The latest reports say that after Samarth and Manasvi, the makers of Bigg Boss 17 are planning to bring in more wild card contestants. Yes, as per reports, Sunny Aryaa’s wife Deepika Aryaa might enter as wild card contestant.

Apart from her, social media sensation, Raghav Sharma has also been approached for the show. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.