Bigg Boss 17 is in the news. The show is getting all the love and this season a lot has happened in just three weeks. We also saw wild card contestants entering the show in just second week. Manasvi Mamgai and Samarth Jurel entered the show as wild card contestants. Samarth and Manasvi both also got nominated in the first week itself.

Manasvi was nominated by the housemates of the Dimaag section. Now, she has been eliminated from the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 weekend ka vaar: Manasvi Mamgai evicted; Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel kiss and more

Speaking to BollywoodLife, Manasvi shared about her unfair eviction. Manasvi called her short journey in Bigg Boss 17 as a dumdaar one. She said, “I think was not fair to nominate me in the first week itself. I think people felt that she calls out people and is not scared of anyone. But even after that they kept calling me weak so that they can remove me from the show soon.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma opens up on toxic relationship with former BF Rahul Pandya; says, 'I had lost my self respect'

Manasvi calls Anurag a backbiter

She further called Anurag Dobhal a backbiter. Manasvi was also called out by her co-contestants for her cooking skills. She spoke about it and said, “At least I was trying, I was active. People were eating food prepared by me and then criticized it also.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande calls Sana Raees Khan 'dhokebaaz', slams door on her face; will Salman Khan pull her up?

Trending Now

She further named Munawar Faruqui as the dirtiest player of the show and called Mannara Chopra a fake person. She was then asked who according to her should be the winner of the show.

Who should win Bigg Boss 17?

Surprisingly, she did not take Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma or Munawar’s name. She said, “I think Abhishek Kumar should win the show.” This is a big story in Entertainment News.

Well, Manasvi did like Abhishek Kumar since the start. Before entering the house as well, she told us that Abhishek Kumar is a strong player.

Contestants on Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the contestants of the show, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are seen in the show.