Bigg Boss 17 has finally begun! India's most love reality show had its grand premiere today and audience is already impressed with the show. The first day first show of Bigg Boss 17 was a huge hit and netizens are all talking about it on social media. Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui has entered the show as a contestant. All his fans have been waiting to see him in Bigg Boss after he won Lock Upp. However, finally all their wishes have come true now. Munawar entered the Bigg Boss 17 house and has managed to impress everyone with his sense of humour and his fun nature. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma on how she will handle Salman Khan's anger: 'Main sorry nahi bolti... '

Before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, Munawar spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and revealed why he decided to do the show. He said, "When I used to see the reactions of people before Bigg Boss and when I did not end up doing the show, everyone used to be disappointed. So for my fans I decided to do Bigg Boss and also, I wanted to do TV. I wanted to gain the TV audience as well. Bigg Boss is a big show, a big platform so if you get something like Bigg Boss, there is nothing better than this." Munawar's entry in Bigg Boss 17 is also one of the biggest stories in Entertainment news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain reveal how they will react if contestants hit on their spouses [Exclusive]

Munawar on whether Lock Upp win will help him in Bigg Boss 17

He further spoke about his Lock Upp win and whether it will help him in Bigg Boss 17 giving that Lock Upp also had a similar concept. He said, "It is never the same show. When the contestants are different, the show is different. For example, if you play carrom with one person and then with some other person, it is not the same. You played carrom only but the competition is different every time. So, I don't think that because the format of Bigg Boss and Lock Upp is same, it would be easy for me. This will not happen as there will be some though competitor even in Bigg Boss." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt shares the story behind him and Aishwarya Sharma giving a nod to the show [Exclusive]

Trending Now

A look at the BTS video of Bigg Boss 17 promo

On the first day itself, we saw Munawar and Mannara Chopra's love hate relationship in the house and the audience have loved it already.