Bigg Boss 17 is winning hearts. The controversial reality show has got amazing numbers on TRP charts. Hence, the makers have planned something different and amazing. They have decided to eliminate four to five contestants and hence there was a mid week eviction in the last episode. Navid Sole got eliminated from the show. The Dimaag housemates named Navid Sole, Jigna Vora and Rinku Dhawan as the least contributors of the show. Later, the Dum house members decided to evict Navid. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Elvish Yadav drops hints on wildcard; fans speculate about famous TikToker and it's not Lovekesh Kataria

Navid spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and shared his views on Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Ankita and Vicky have been in the news for the issues that have been going on between them. Ankita has been unhappy about Vicky not giving more time to her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma termed as 'witch' by netizens for torturing KhanZaadi [Check Reactions]

Navid Sole opens up about Ankita and Vicky

Navid has now given his take on Ankita and Vicky. He said, "Vicky and Ankita are very beautiful couple. They are going to do well. But I think obviously Ankita is a bit hurt. Vicky is too much in the game while Ankita uses her heart a lot which is like me. That is why I connect with Ankita a lot more." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt shows off his real element in fight with Khanzaadi, Aishwarya Sharma declares ‘My husband is back’

Navid also called Ankita the most beautiful human. He said, "The good human according to me was Ankita. I love Ankita and we formed a very special connection. I love her a lot. " This is a big story in TV news.

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal entered as the contestants of Bigg Boss 17.

Now, as per reports, after the mass elimination there will be wild cards who will enter. Rakhi Sawant, Adil Khan Durrani, Tassnim Nerurkar, Poonam Pandey, Flora Saini, Bhavin Bhanushali, Jahanara Alam, Adhyayan Suman might enter as wild cards.