Bigg Boss 17 is getting a good response. The show is doing well and the audience have been loving the contestants. This year, a lot is being said about the contestants of the show on social media. Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are currently inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. This week we had nominations in a different style. There was a frog kept in the activity area and the contestants had to come and kiss the frog. After kissing the frog, they had to take other contestant's name who will nominate others on their behalf. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan doesn't want to keep in touch with Munawar Faruqui after the show, 'Usko bhi mere saath rishta nahi...'

There were a lot of arguments and fights during the nomination process as usual. After the process ended, Ankita, Aishwarya and Neil got nominated. However, Bigg Boss asked Munawar Faruqui as a captain to nominate on person. Munawar nominated Anurag Dobhal. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra calls Munawar Faruqui hypocrite; fans say 'No one exposes him better than her'

Who will get evicted from Bigg Boss 17?

Hence, this week we had Anurag, Ankita, Neil and Aishwarya who were nominated. It is going to be a tough choice for the audience as all of them are strong. All four of them have a massive fan following. Hence, we had conducted a poll on X (formerly known as Twitter) about who would get eliminated this week. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Not Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 but Manisha Rani to enter as wild card contestant in the Salman Khan show?

We had asked fans who amongst, Anurag, Ankita, Neil and Aishwarya would be evicted. And majority of people feel Neil Bhatt will be evicted. 38.5% of people feel Neil will be out this week while 31.1% of people feel Anurag will get eliminated.

18% of people feel Aishwarya Sharma will be limited while 12.3% of people feel Ankita will be evicted.

Take a look at the poll results here:

Well, it will be interesting to see who will be eliminated. A lot of people also believe it will be a no elimination week.