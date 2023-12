Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the attention. The reality show has a massive fan following and is loved by the audience. This season has turned out to be a hit. The TRPs of the show have been quite decent. Currently, Aoora, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house. This week the nomination task got cancelled because Abhishek did not follow the rules of the task. He was upset with Isha being biased towards Samarth. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - TRP Report Week 51: America sequence helps Anupamaa get back to the top; gives tough fight to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The contestants had to rush to the Dum room and pick up the phone whenever it rings. The one who picks first gets the chance to nominate the other contestant. There were supposed to be five rounds but in the first round, Isha cheated that said that Samarth had picked the call first whereas it was Abhishek who had picked. Isha was the captain of the week and hence was also the sanchalak. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Panjabi defends Abhishek Kumar amidst constant poking; 'Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are looking...'

Neil, Rinku, Ayesha or Abhishek? Who will get eliminated?

Samarth nominated Rinku Dhawan and post that the task got cancelled because Abhishek was not following the rules. Bigg Boss then asked Isha to nominate the other two contestants. She nominated Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan. Neil is already nominated for the entire season. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma calls Munawar Faruqui foolish and boring, 'I don't like him...'

Hence, for this week Neil, Abhishek, Rinku and Ayesha have been nominated and one of them will be out this weekend. Before the results come out, we had asked fans who they want to see eliminated next. Fans have given their take and declared that they do not want Rinku Dhawan in the house.

48.1% of people want Rinku Dhawan to be out while 32.7% want Ayesha Khan to go. 14.2% want Abhishek Kumar to be evicted from the house. Only 4.9% of people want Neil to be eliminated.

Take a look at the poll results here:

Recently, Aishwarya Sharma was evicted from the house and it was captain Isha's decision to remove her. Many fans and celebrities called it an unfair decision.