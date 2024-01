's eviction from the controversial reality show was a surprise to many, considering his massive popularity. He was eliminated in a double eviction episode along with fellow contestant. He had frequent fights with couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain during his stint in the show. Ironically, Neil Bhatt andwere friends with Ankita and Vicky before entering the house, as both the couples had met each other at social gatherings. However, during Neil and Aishwarya's respective stints in the Bigg Boss 17 house, both the real-life couples were at loggerheads with each other. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife.com, Neil Bhatt reveals why he feelsandbackstabbed him and wife Aishwarya Sharma during their respective Bigg Boss 17 stint.

Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt on his current equation with Ankita and Vicky

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife.com, when Neil Bhatt was asked what went wrong with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Neil said, "Whatever wrong happened, it happened from their side. Hence Vicky apologized to me and Aishwarya three times. As you all know, in the second or third Weekend ka Vaar, everyone got to know that Vicky called me before entering Bigg Boss and stated how he, Ankita, Aishwarya, and I would be cordial with each other in the house. However, once we entered the show, after a few days, Vicky started backbiting about mine and Aishwarya's relationship. Whenever he got the first chance, Vicky used to nominate me. Not once but thrice he has nominated me. So even if I try, how can I be cordial with him?" Also Read - Bigg Boss 18: Did Salman Khan reveal the next season will have commoners again?

Regarding Ankita Lokhande, Neil stated, "I have always respected Ankita since we belong to the same fraternity. I admire the way she has earned her name by working hard. However, Ankita used to blindly follow Vicky which caused problems in my and Aishwarya's relationship with her. In arguments, Ankita would often cross the line of respect, and eventually, I had to start defending myself. Although Ankita claims to believe in managing good relationships, she never made an effort to reconcile or work things out with me and Aishwarya."