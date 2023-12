Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town. The show has been getting amazing response and the TRPs have been quite decent. It was the last weekend ka vaar we saw today and usually we have been no eliminations happening in the previous seasons. But this season is quite different and we had double eliminations happening. Yes, Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan got eliminated from the show. Neil Bhatt has been one of the most decent contestant but many said that he has not been doing much and hence was boring. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Amidst Munawar Faruqui-Ayesha Khan drama, Rajiv Adatia extends support to Abhishek Kumar; 'I know it is hard...'

Neil had entered with his wife, Aishwarya Sharma and they were trolled a lot for their fights. Neil is considered as the most caring husband while Aishwarya was called a red flag for men. She spoke rudely to Neil but he always defended her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Krushna Abhishek takes hilarious dig at Munawar Faruqui over his ex girlfriends Ayesha Khan and Nazila Sitaishi; leaves him embarrassed [Watch]

Rahul Pandya's allegations against Aishwarya Sharma

While Neil and Aishwarya were inside the house, Aishwarya’s ex-boyfriend, Rahul Pandya spoke a lot about her. He claimed that she left him without any closure and revealed many things of how they met and fell in love. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui cannot stop smiling after Ayesha Khan's exit from the show; netizens call him a 'hypocrite'

He also claimed that they were married. Aishwarya reacted to these claims after she came out of Bigg Boss 17 last week. She exposed him and revealed that he is doing this for fame. She also revealed that they were never married.

Aishwarya also said that he asked her to leave acting because he feels she would have slept with actors and producers. Now, Neil Bhatt has reacted to these allegations by Rahul.

Neil Bhatt reacts to Aishwarya Sharma's ex-bf Rahul Pandya's claims

Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, he said, "Whatever Rahul is saying is all baseless." He did not speak further about the topic.

Talking about the current contestants, Aoora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house.