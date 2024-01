Bigg Boss 17 has had some really surprising things happening. This weekend ka vaar episode was all about drama, fun and shocking surprises. We saw Salman Khan exposing Ayesha Khan post which she fell unconscious and was taken to the hospital. Later, we had the new year party happening in the show. Stars like Dharmendra Deol, Mika Singh, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and others made it an entertaining New Year celebration at Bigg Boss 17. DJ Chetas had also entered the house for the New Year party. Many thought that it would only be celebrations and no eviction since it was the New Year's eve. But that was not true. We had double eliminations yesterday. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 week 11 report card: Munawar Faruqui grabs top spot post controversy; Vicky Jain fails to overtake wife Ankita Lokhande

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma Vs Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande

Yes, Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt were eliminated. Neil was nominated for the entire season of Bigg Boss 17 by Vicky Jain. Neil and his wife, Aishwarya Sharma knew Vicky and Ankita Lokhande from before. They had worked together in a reality show, Smart Jodi. They also had parties together but in the house their equation was very bad. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande defends bestie as Anurag Dhobal instigates Ayesha Khan; Munawar Faruqui warns 'Tere ko toh main...' [WATCH]

Both the couple fought against each other and said many mean things. They were always against each other and it was clear that they do not like each other. However, many felt they would play as a team since they knew each other already. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Evicted contestant Neil Bhatt predicts the winner of the show and Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande are definitely not on the list

Neil Bhatt reveals what hurt him about Vicky and Ankita

In fact, some of their fights really went too low. Now, Neil Bhatt has reacted to what went wrong between them and what hurt him. Speaking to BollywoodLife, Neil Bhatt said, "The backstabbing and untruthfulness of them hurt me. Also, the backbitting that they did."

Neil was also asked what he has to say about people inside claiming he was not playing the game. He also revealed what he thinks went wrong about his game. He shared, "It doesn't matter who speaks what inside the house about my game because they are 17 people giving their opinions and their sole agenda is to defeat me. So, their opinions do not matter because they are my competitors."

"Secondly, I don't think anything when wrong for me in the house. I was playing my game and was doing what I was supposed to do and what was expected from me and my personality. So, I don't think anything went wrong, "he added.

Currently, Aoora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house. Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider also got eliminated from the house in the latest episode.