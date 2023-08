The buzz for Bigg Boss 17 is quite high, especially as it comes on the heels of a successful season of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Recently the BB OTT winner Elvish Yadav dropped a hint about participating in BB17 as well. Even Abhishek Malhan issued a clarification on entering the Bigg Boss house once again. Some celebs have confirmed their participation on the show, while some names are being speculated. We all know that the theme this year is going to be Singles vs Couples. And amidst all the noise, we are here with an update on the new format of the controversial reality TV show. Also Read - TOP TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik sparks pregnancy rumours, Karanvir Bohra approaches Deepika Padukone for a role in Don 3

Not seniors but mentors to guide celebrity contestants inside the Bigg Boss 17 house

Our highly placed source privy to the development of Bigg Boss 17 informs us about the new changes in the format this season. While online buzz suggests that the makers are planning to bring seniors inside the house, BollywoodLife is here with an exclusive scoop. Not seniors but celebrity mentors will join the contestants every week. The senior format was a huge hit back in Bigg Boss 14. Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and late Sidharth Shukla had joined the show to guide the housemates. But to break the tone and bring something fresh, the makers are trying something new. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Elvish Yadav drops a hint about participating on the Salman Khan show

Celebrity mentors to turn guides for Bigg Boss 17 contestants

These mentors, the source informs, will help the contestants better their game by guiding them about the audience’s reaction, their image outside and inside, what’s working, what’s not working in their favour, who’s a real friend and who’s using them, etc. every week. So, no former contestants will join as mentors on the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show at least for now. Instead, a new twist has been planned. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: TMKOC fame Shailesh Lodha, Monika Bhadoriya to be on Salman Khan show?

Trending Now

Check out the exclusive Bigg Boss 17 update here:

Bigg Boss 17 Singles vs Couples: Former contestants, partners to join the show

BollywoodLife previously informed its readers that the makers are planning to bring in a few ex-contestants inside the house. Celebrity contestants depending on their relationship status will join the show. Celebs who were single and are now in a relationship can enter as couples. And celebs who were in a relationship earlier, but parted ways might enter as singles. Makers are doing everything they can to make Bigg Boss 17 interesting and intriguing.