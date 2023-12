Bigg Boss 17 has grabbed all the attention this week. It was quite an entertaining week with lots of drama. It was the last day of the year 2023 and just like every year, fans felt that there will not be any eliminations. But the makers left everyone surprised as they announced double eliminations. Yes, Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan have been eliminated from the show. It was quite a big shock for everyone. Rinku and Neil were also very close to each other. Rinku Dhawan was quite straightforward and always spoke the truth. She was friends with many but gave her honest opinions. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been the most famous jodi in Bigg Boss 17. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Neil Bhatt reacts to wife Aishwarya Sharma's ex-bf Rahul Pandya's claims

Ankita and Vicky's slap incident

They have had many ugly fights inside the house. Vicky and Ankita's mothers had also come on the show to make them understand but their fights do not stop. Recently, Ankita and Vicky's video had gone viral that left everyone shocked. In the video, Vicky and Abhishek Kumar were having arguments and Arun Mahashettey was also sitting on his bed and fighting with Vicky. Ankita stepped in and fought with Arun. Vicky asked Ankita to stop arguing but she did not stop. Vicky got irritated and he gestured as though wanting to slap Ankita while getting out of bed. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Amidst Munawar Faruqui-Ayesha Khan drama, Rajiv Adatia extends support to Abhishek Kumar; 'I know it is hard...'

Rinku Dhawan reacts to Ankita and Vicky's fights

Ankita denied at first but later, she was seen questioning Vicky for his actions. Now, Rinku Dhawan spoke to BollywoodLife about Vicky and Ankita. She said, "Firstly, I have to see this on the episode. When this incident took place she was not there. But yes, people who were present there did speak about it but I think I don't want to comment on this. This is a very husband-wife's private thing and I do not want to make a loose comment on this." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Krushna Abhishek takes hilarious dig at Munawar Faruqui over his ex girlfriends Ayesha Khan and Nazila Sitaishi; leaves him embarrassed [Watch]

Trending Now

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Talking about the contestants, Aoora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house.