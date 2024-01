Bigg Boss 17 saw some shocking things happening in the recent episodes. It was the New Year's celebrations happening inside the house and many thought there would not be any eliminations. However, we saw Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt getting eliminated. It was a big shock for everyone and Bigg Boss also had announced that the eliminations happened on the basis of public votes. Rinku Dhawan is now out and she was a strong contestant. Many thought she would be out soon but the lady played well. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui fans get into an ugly social media war after the latter mocks the former's eviction

Rinku Dhawan reveals who will be the top three

She now spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and revealed who according to her will be the top three contestants of the show and why. Rinku Dhawan said, "Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain or Anurag Dobhal if he stays if he is not removed from his grace period, he will definitely be in the top." Well, Anurag's name in the list was quite shocking. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Aoora slap Ayesha Khan? Latter takes a strong stand against the K-pop star

But now, even Anurag has been eliminated by the votes of the housemates. He was nominated along with Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar. Captain Aoora and ex-captains, Munawar and Isha Malviya had nominated them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Neil Bhatt reveals what hurt him the most about Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande; says 'The backstabbing...'

Rinku shares who should have been eliminated instead of her

Rinku Dhawan was also asked who should have been eliminated from the show instead of her. She said, "Obviously, it has to be Ayesha Khan because she came recently and I was in the house for around 78 days. I am mature, sensible. I never had unnecessary fights and kept my opinions strongly in front of everyone. I had connections with everyone in the house and I have told my opinions to everyone on their face."

Talking about the current contestants of Bigg Boss 17, Aoora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house right now.