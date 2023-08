Come October, and comes Bigg Boss. Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 has been grabbing headlines of late. This time, fans are discussing how the makers seem deeply influenced by shows like Splitsvilla. It seems we will have couples and singles competing with one another. Names like Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma and Kanwar Dhillon-Alice Kaushik are doing the rounds for Bigg Boss 17. But it looks like there is going to be a break between Bigg Boss OTT 2 and the Salman Khan show. While Bigg Boss 17 will be aired in its normal time which is post 10 pm, the makers have one more issue to contend with. Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss 17, here’s how makers renewed strategies over the years to make Salman Khan show a HIT

Bigg Boss 17 clashing with Cricket World Cup 2023

Normally, Bigg Boss starts from the first week of October. This time, the makers have the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to compete with. As we know, in every home that has a single TV set, the menfolk watch cricket matches. The matches which India is playing in the qualifying league stage are all starting from 2 pm. This means they will go on till night. A source close to the channel told us, "While the official date is not out, we are hearing that the makers will postpone it. No one will miss India's matches in the World Cup. It just does not make sense to clash with the tournament viewership."

Salman Khan to juggle Bigg Boss 17 and Vishnuvardhan's film?

Superstar Salman Khan will start work on the movie with Vishnuvardhan in November 2023. His new look is for the movie. Salman Khan will shoot for it over seven to eight months. Salman Khan is playing a paramilitary officer in the action packed film. He was also the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Many of his fans were upset to see him host the digital version of the show.

Bigg Boss 17: Tentative names for the Salman Khan show

A lot of names are doing the rounds. It seems Eisha Singh from Bekaboo is also in talks with the makers. They have approached Arjit Taneja too from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The grand-daughter of Ramanand Sagar Sakshi Chopra has been approached too. Her name has done the rounds quite a few times.