Bigg Boss 17 has been postponed. The show is going to start after October 20 on Colors. This has been done to avoid the clash with the league stage of the ICC World Cup 2023. India has three to four matches in the first two weeks and all of them are day and night fixtures. Given how Indians consume cricket, especially an event tournament like World Cup 2023, makers felt the TRPs would suffer drastically. In the mean time, they are making more elaborate plans on the theme, sets and other key elements of the show. And one of them is the styling of Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan in a bald look on the show?

Salman Khan has shaved off his head in preparation for the role of a paramilitary officer in the Vishnuvardhan film. Mostly, he will be in the same look on the show. By end of October, his hair would have grown a little. A source told us that we can expect something really new this season. The superstar has a really beefed up body now. His look could be more edgier than many other seasons. We saw how Salman Khan kept it very simple for Bigg Boss OTT 2. "The TV version is different. People are crazy to see Salman Khan on weekend ka vaar. With his almost bald look, the team is exploring a lot of styling options," said the source.

Salman Khan to juggle shoots for Bigg Boss 17

The superstar will be managing the promotions of Tiger 3 along with Bigg Boss 17, and the film with Vishnuvardhan. Tiger 3 is coming in November. Fans would be excited wondering if Katrina Kaif would be joining him on the Bigg Boss stage. She had last come for the promotions of Phone Booth with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The tentative names so far are Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Kanwar Dhillon-Alice Kaushik, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain. There will also be a team of mentors like Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Hina Khan, Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan and others.

While many feel the show seems to be on the lines of Splitsvilla, people are excited about how it will be different this season.