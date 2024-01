Bigg Boss 17 is very close to the finale. The show will soon get its winner and the grand finale is happening on January 28. Currently, we have Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya as the contestants. Samarth Jurel got evicted from the show recently due to low votes. Samarth, Isha and Abhishek's dirty fights have left everyone shocked. Recently, we have seen how Samarth and Isha have been provoking Abhishek and making fun of his mental health. Samarth even put a tissue paper in Abhishek's mouth while he was arguing with Isha. This made Abhishek slap him after which captain Ankita decided to throw him out of the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and others get nominated; Who will lose a spot in top five?

However, Salman Khan brought him back and even said that it was provoking from Samarth and Isha's side and hence, Abhishek's reaction can be justified. Many celebrities slammed Samarth and Isha for this behaviour. But still the provoking did not stop. Now, Samarth has come out and spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Zareen Khan feels 'sad' for Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain; Kishwer Merchant is 'bored' of their fights

Samarth admits to making fun of Abhishek Kumar's mental health

He was asked if his provoking went against him and what he feels about people saying things against him for this. He said, "Of course, I have done provoking and poking. But I have my reasons behind it. Jo usne Isha ke liye gandi baatein boli thi vo mai dimag se nahi nikal paa raha tha. It was all my frustration that was coming out and yes, talking about mental health is very wrong. I was wrong and I do realise it."

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

After Samarth got evicted, Isha still kept on saying that Abhishek who had hit him is still inside the house and Samarth had to leave. Munawar had said that the eviction of Samarth shows how bad he must have looked after provoking and Salman Khan was right that this made Abhishek a hero.