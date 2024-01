Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town. The show will very soon get its winner. The grand finale will take place on January 28 and currently, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are in the house. The show is in its final weeks and people are excited to know who will lift the trophy. However, even after coming so close to the finale fans are still not clear about can win the show. It was being said that many who are in the show are not deserving. People keep taking names of contestants who do not deserve to be there in the show now. For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's sister feels Ankita Lokhande and others 'targeted' him in Ayesha Khan, Nazila Sitaishi controversy

Hence, we asked fans who according to them is the most undeserving contestant to have survived so far in the show. And the Bigg Boss 17 fans have given their opinion on the same. Fans have named Samarth Jurel as the most undeserving contestant to have survived so far in the show. 35.8% of people feel Samarth is undeserving.

25.7% of people have named Arun Mashettey undeserving for the show. 22% have called Abhishek Kumar undeserving while the rest 16.4% feel Ayesha Khan is undeserving.

Samarth and Abhishek have had some ugly fights in the show. Isha and Samarth have been poking Abhishek a lot. They spoke about his mental health and made fun of it. They also called him 'baap ka mental beta' and many celebrities have come out in support of Abhishek.

Recently, during an argument between Abhishek and Isha, Samarth put in a tissue paper in Abhishek's mouth. Reacting to it, Abhishek slapped Samarth. Post that, captain Ankita Lokhande decided to throw Abhishek out of the house for breaking the main rule of Bigg Boss.

But during the weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan bashed Samarth and Isha for provoking Abhishek. He brought back Abhishek in the game.