Bigg Boss 17 will get its winner on January 28. The grand finale will take place and the show will end soon. Currently, we have Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya in the house. Samarth Jurel was evicted recently and some fans were disappointed as he was quite an entertaining person. However, Samarth entered in the show as a wild card contestant for his girlfriend Isha who was happily staying with her ex-boyfriend, Abhishek. It was quite an awkward situation for the three of them. Isha did not accept Samarth as her boyfriend in the start but later admitted that she is with Samarth. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's insecurity about Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra upsets fans; netizens say 'She needs psychiatrist'

Things got sorted between them but fights with Abhishek Kumar began. They all brought out the past things that happened between them and on the sets of Udaariyaan. They said dirty things about each other and it was all being addressed on national television. Salman Khan even warned them not to spoil their reputations. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Samarth Jurel admits to making fun of Abhishek Kumar's mental health; says 'Jo usne Isha ke liye...'

Samarth, Isha Vs Abhishek

Isha and Abhishek spoke very ugly things. Isha said Abhishek hit her and Abhishek accused her of lying to him always. Recently, we saw Samarth and Isha provoked Abhishek a lot and spoke about his mental health. Samarth put a tissue paper in Abhishek's mouth when he was arguing with Isha and in return, Abhishek slapped Samarth. Isha had also said that her parents do not know about Samarth and recently, during the family week, Isha's father, Ashish Malviya told her to stay away from Samarth.

Isha's father asks her to stay away from Samarth

Isha's father gave her an example of how Ayesha Kha had entered to spoil Munawar Faruqui's image, the same way Samarth entered the show to spoil her image. Now, speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Samarth Jurel reacted to Isha's father's remarks on his entry in the show.

Samarth reacts to Isha's father saying he could have avoided the show

He said, "Bilkul nahi. Mai kyu avoid karu show? Mera ana banta hai. Do you expect me to sit and wait for four months till Isha comes and things get cleared? I did what I had to and I was not wrong in it."