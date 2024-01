Bigg Boss 17 is very close to the finale now. The show will get its winner on January 28. Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan and Ankita Lokhande are in the game now. Samarth Jurel was evicted from the show recently. He had entered the show as a wild card contestant. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been the most talked about contestants of this season. The husband and wife have had very ugly fights inside the house and many feel they might end up getting divorced by the end. They have disrespected each other and Ankita has been insecure about Vicky's bond with others. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya slaps Mannara Chopra; netizens want Salman Khan to throw her out of the house [Watch video]

For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Meera Chopra supports sister Mannara Chopra as Isha Malviya calls her '30 saal ki bacchi'; says 'Gutter mouth, gutter mentality'

Ankita and Vicky's fights

Vicky's mother also made various allegations against Ankita and said that she does not respect her husband. Her mother also said that Ankita needs to learn how to behave. Recently, we saw how they have been fighting as Ankita does not like Vicky's bond with Mannara. Also Read - TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa rules, Bigg Boss 17 and Imlie improve; Hiba Nawab starrer Jhanak throws Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah out of Top 10

Trending Now

She has been saying things that are too disrespectful and is showing Vicky in a bad way. Isha and Samarth have been very close to them by the end of the show. Now, Samarth Jurel has opened up about the truth behind Ankita and Vicky's relationship.

Samarth on Ankita and Vicky's fights

Speaking to BollywoodLife, Samarth said, "Both of them love each other too much. I find them to be very real. Yes, they do have fights, arguments but they are real. This is the reality." Samarth did not trust Ankita and Vicky in the beginning and even warned Isha to stay away from them. But eventually, Samarth also became their friend and by the end, looked like Vicky and Ankita's puppet.

Samarth on being called Ankita-Vicky's puppet

Speaking about the same, Samarth said, "I did not trust them in the beginning because I had seen the show for two weeks and then entered the house. On that basis, I did not trust them. But after entering the house I came to know that they both are very real and their personalities are nice. They both love me a lot."

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

After Samarth's eviction, now, Isha, Ankita, Vicky and Ayesha are nominated for elimination.