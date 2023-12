Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the attention and the recent incident in the show has left everyone shocked. We recently saw how Abhishek Kumar had an ugly fight with co-contestant Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka. The fight began between Isha Malviya and Arun Mahashettey but Abhishek got involved to support the former. Sunny also got involved in the fight to support his BFF Arun. The fight went on and Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka held Abhishek's collar and pushed him. Bigg Boss had warned him earlier as well but Sunny continued with his aggression. Hence, now, Karan Johar announced that Sunny aka Tehelka will have to leave the show. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel breakup on national TV? Fans say 'Ab Abhishek ke sath jayegi'

Sunny Aryaa had to leave the house today and we saw how Arun Mahashettey, Abhishek Kumar and others broke down. It was very emotional to see everyone break down. Tehelka also cried as he left the house. Now, speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively Sunny reacted to his aggression towards Abhishek and eviction.

Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka on his aggression towards Abhishek Kumar

He said, "Ek gussa hota hai, hatapai, thapaad marna aur bade level pe jana. Mera toh mujhe samaj hi nahi aya. Maine unko halka push kara aur vo gire bhi nahi vo. Maine unki giriban pakdi aur usme bhi aisa nahi ki unko haani pauchi ho. Mujhe turant nikal diya. Mai manta hu ki maine pehle bhi galtiya kari hai. Maine pehle kabhi unke sath aisa nahi kia tha. Ha maine unka ek baar haath pakad ke unko piche kia hai."

"But mujhe bahut jhatka laga jab Karan sir ne kaha bahar aa jao. Unki baatein sur aankhon par. Itna bada show mujhe mila. Main itne din tak show mein tha. Puri zindagi mein Bigg Boss ka show nahi bhul paunga. Aur iss show ne itna bada naam dia vo nahi bhul paunga. Salman Khan ne mujhe itna motivate kia. Har jagah mujhe mimicry karne bola, talent dikhane mila. Dil se dhyaanyawad hai Salman sir ka. Koi gila shikwa nahi. Koi shikayat nahi mujhe show se, "he added.

(There is a kind of violence which involves slapping, fighting and much more. I didn't understand my case because I just pushed him and he did not even fall. I held his collar but that did not hurt him physically. I was removed immediately and I agree I have made mistakes in the past but never did like this with him. I have held his hand and pushed behind. I was shocked when Karan Johar asked me to come out. I am glad I got a big show and I will never forget Bigg Boss ever. I have got a name from this show and Salman Khan motivated me. He made me do mimicry and let me show my talent. I thank him wholeheartedly. I have no regrets or issues with the show. )

Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka on Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt

He further spoke about the recent fight between Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt. He said, "Ankita aur Neil ki iss show mein ban nahi payegi kyunki bahut jyada manmutav badd chuka hai bade level pe. Ek samay tha jab Neil ko bahut umeed thi ki rishte bahut acche rahenge Ankita aur Vicky ke sath. Vicky ko bhi umeed thi. Lekin inn dono ke bich matter hua aur nominate kiya inhone Neil ko. Aur fir Neil, Aishwarya bhi unhe target karne lage. Fir hum sabko laga hi nahi ki ye kabhi dost ban payenge kyunki dono ke andar bahut zeher bhar chuka hai ek dusre ke prati. Ek dusre ko khane ko daudte hai. Mujhe nahi lagta inki kabhi dosti ho payegi." This is a big story in TV news.

(Ankita and Neil can never get along well in this show as a lot of issues have happened between them on big levels. There was a time when Neil expected that their relations with Ankita and Vicky will be good. Vicky also expected the same. But later, Vicky, Ankita nominated Neil and Neil, Aishwarya also started targetting them. Then we all thought that they can never be friends because a lot of negativity is stored in them for each other. I don't think they can be friends ever.)

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the contestants, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurelare seen in the show currently.