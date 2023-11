The couple jodi of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are ruling over Bigg Boss 17. Whether you love them or hate them, there is no denying that the two get attention from their allies and rivals inside the house. Vicky Jain has emerged as the dark horse of the season. Many feel that Bigg Boss is deliberately targeting Vicky Bhaiya as he is one step ahead of the creatives. The businessman is always in the thick of things, and knows how to strategize for himself, and his Dil house. In an EXCLUSIVE interview he told us every year the two watch every episode of Bigg Boss no matter how busy they are. "I thought we will give it our time any ways, so let us go inside and have fun," he said with a laugh. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain strategised their game plan before entering the house? Former's team CLARIFIES

After Bigg Boss 13, there is an increased focus on couple drama inside the house. That season gave millions of fans ships like SidNaaz (Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill), AsManshi (Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana) and even PaHira (Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma). Vicky Jain also said that he is aware of the love that couples get on the show. He also gave a hint on why he does not believe in excessive PDA or sweet moments. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya finds support from Puneesh Sharma over makers airing her love affairs; asks 'Kya aap apni beti ke saath...'

Vicky Jain told us, "Bigg Boss is a very interesting show. It is a test of your personality and how you manage to survive and flourish in tough situations. I feel audiences like the variation that a couple brings on the show. They love your love-soaked bytes and your disagreements. On a show like Bigg Boss you have your own emotional journey and also build dynamics with other members. When a real life couple tries to navigate their own journey, their inter-personal journey and one with housemates, it is an engaging mix." Also Read - TRP Report Week 43: Anupamaa dethroned, slips down to third spot; Bigg Boss 17 sees major downfall

Trending Now

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have had a lot of fights so far on the show. Their fans are hoping for the best. "Also, in general love and relationships are valued in Indian society. I feel this is why viewers are so emotionally invested in couples," said Vicky Jain.