Bigg Boss 17 ended yesterday and Munawar Faruqui won the show. It was a six hours long grand finale episode and we saw many celebrities coming on the show. Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner up of the show while Mannara Chopra was the second runner up. Mannara has been loved by the audience for her cute and bubbly nature. The way she gives expressions for everything is too cute to handle. Mannara has been the target of many in the house.

Mannara Chopra and her journey in Bigg Boss 17

She has been trolled in and outside the house and had to hear many ugly things about her life. Mannara Chopra is Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's sister. Her real name is Barbie Handa but she prefers using Mannara Chopra. Mannara never spoke about her sisters in the house as she wanted to make her own personality in the show. She never even allowed anyone to speak about Priyanka or Parineeti.

However, Mannara was also the favourite of Bigg Boss and he has said that he was biased thoughtout the season. Hence, many people felt that she has been favoured by Bigg Boss and even by Salman Khan. People said that this shows nepotism in Bigg Boss as well. Now, Mannara spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and reacted to this matter.

Mannara Chopra reacts to favouritism and nepotism tag for her in the show

She said, “Nepotism kaha se hoga. Maine toh show pe hamesha bola hai ki ye show personality ka show hai aur meri personality ki baat honi chahiye. Mere se baatein Karo meri family ko beech mein mat lao. Bahut sare log the Jo mujhe jante nahi the. Kuch contestants the jinko pata chala meri family ke baare mein aur waha se vo baatein shuru hui. I don’t think it is because of nepotism. It is because logo ko mai pasand aayi, mere opinions acche Lage, meri journey pasand aayi, meri journey mein jo ups and downs aye vo acche lage islye mai yaha pe hu.”

Talking about the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande stood fourth in the game while Arun Mashettey finished off in fifth place.