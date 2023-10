Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love. Two weeks have passed and the contestants have made it an interesting watch. The opening TRPs of the show have also been quite amazing. This season is quite different as the house is divided into three sections, Dil, Dimaag and Dum. This season Bigg Boss has made some strict rules as well which are turning out to be a challenge for the contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya makes a SHOCKING decision about Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar; netizens divided on the relationship drama

While this was not enough, the makers have brought wild card contestants in just two weeks. Yes, the show has not seen one elimination yet and the wild cards are all set to enter the show. This is a big story in Entertainment news.

Udaariyaan star Samarth Jurel and model, actress Manasvi Mamgai are entering Bigg Boss 17 as wild card contestants. Manasvi won Miss India 2010 and represented India for Miss World 2010. She is all set to enter the show and spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively about her entry in Bigg Boss 17.

How did Manasvi prepare for Bigg Boss 17?

She opened up about how she has prepared for Bigg Boss. She said, “I think life has prepared me for Bigg Boss. There have been ups and downs, won beauty contests, been a super model, have been in the US, have been a part of world events. So, I think life itself has prepared me for Bigg Boss.”

She further revealed that she is more of a ‘Dum’ contestant, but she would want to use her ‘Dil’ more. She gave her take on the on-going Bigg Boss 17. She said, “I think the contestants are really strong and some of them are really surprising me. So, I am really excited to meet them and see how they are in real life."

Manasvi names the strongest contestant so far

She was then asked who according to her is the strongest, weakest contestant. She said, “I think strongest so far have been 2-3 people. Munawar Faruqui is strong, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar. Weakest are all those who are not visible in the show.”