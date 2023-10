Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town. The opening TRPs of the show have been amazing. The contestants have given a good start to the game. This season is quite different as Bigg Boss has some unique challenges for the contestants. He has three section in the house, Dil, Dimaag and Dum. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are the contestants this year. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Wild card celeb Manasvi Mamgai reveals the strongest, weakest, most cunning on the show

It is just two weeks and Bigg Boss has another big surprise for the contestants. Yes, wild card contestants are all set to enter. Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai have entered the show as wild card contestants. Samarth Jurel was seen in Udaariyaan with Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. Samarth in his promo claimed that he and Isha are in a relationship since a year. This is a big story in Entertainment news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya makes a SHOCKING decision about Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar; netizens divided on the relationship drama

However, Isha had said during the premiere of Bigg Boss 17 that she is single. In the house, she is seen with her ex-boyfriend, Abhishek. Isha and Abhishek have been behaving as if they are in a relationship and sometimes as if they are not interested. They have had ugly and dirty fights. Salman Khan even slammed Isha for instigating Abhishek and even bashed Abhishek for his unnecessary aggresion. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Rajiv Adatia, ex-contestant Ankit Gupta roots for Abhishek Kumar; says, 'I hope he...

Samarth Jurel reacts to GF Isha and Abhishek's issues

Samarth Jurel spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and revealed who amongst Isha and Abhishek is more at fault. Samarth said, "Mai manta hu ki apna hi insaan fault mein hai. Jisko aap apna mante ho wahi fault mein hota hai. Toh mai Isha ko apna manta hu toh Isha ka fault hai. Usne hope di thi Abhishek ko aur thoda bahut jhooth bhi bola hai usne show mein."

Samarth feels Munawar is the weakest contestant

Samarth further spoke about his favourites from Bigg Boss 17. He said that he is not liking anyone as nobody has done something great in the show. He also called Munawar Faruqui the weakest contestant of Bigg Boss 17.