Bigg Boss 17 has got its winner. Yes, Munawar Faruqui has won the show and the gorgeous trophy of Bigg Boss. He has been loved since the start and was called the mastermind in the show. Munawar has a massive fan following and we have all seen that in Lock Upp. Bigg Boss 17 is Munawar's second reality show that he has won. Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Munawar and Abhishek have been friends and their bond grew stronger by the end of Bigg Boss 17. They were very close to each other and it was surprising to see the two friends standing together in the top two. Both, Abhishek and Munawar had difficult time in the house.

Their personal lives were made fun of on national television and one of them was called a woman cheater and a woman beater.

Now, Munawar Faruqui has reacted to being in the top two with Abhishek after so many allegations. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Munawar said, “Audience ne vo cheeze dekhi, samjhi aur jaani. Audience jab chance deti hai tab apki galti ki wajah se nahi but apki 99.9% acchai ke wajah se deti hai. Vo ek galti ko mauka tab hi milta hai jab aap mein koi khasiyat ho. Aur Abhishek aur mujhme vo khasiyat hai.”

“Audience ne vo dekha aur mujhe aur Abhishek ko vo mauka dia. Aur mujhe ya Abhishek ko iss muke ka fayda nai uthana chahiye balki usse acchese grab karke, aur acchese aage badhna chahiye, “he added.

Here's a video of Munawar Faruqui winning Bigg Boss 17

He was also asked if his and Ankita Lokhande’s friendship was ruined because of her insecurity during the immunity task. He said, “Vo insecure nahi kahunga but hurt Hui thi. Harne pe lagta hai vo alag, dost samne hai vo alag, ye sab emotions hai. I can understand those emotions ki gusse mein usne mujhe vo sari cheeze keh di. Par maine samnese nahi ki ye sochke ki vo gusse mein mai toh nahi hu gusse mein. Maine socha mai nahi bolunga kyunki aur cheeze ugly hogi.”