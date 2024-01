Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's ugly fights have grabbed everyone's attention. They have all made various accusations against one another. Abhishek and Isha have dug out their past and revealed many ugly things. Abhishek has said things that went below the belt but now, Isha and Samarth have been bullying him. They are poking him continuously and making fun of his mental health. People have slammed Isha and Samarth for this kind of behaviour. Everyone agrees that Abhishek has poked people a lot but Isha and Samarth have been overdoing it. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's PR spread false stories on Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt? 'Wo Couple ki team ne...'

Isha and Samarth bully Abhishek

Many celebrities outside have come out in support of Abhishek after the recent episodes. Isha and Samarth made fun of Abhishek being claustrophobic. They also brought in his parents in the fights and Abhishek got triggered. In the latest episode, we saw Samarth poking Abhishek again and Isha entered in. Isha made fun of his mental health and while they were fighting, Samarth put in a tissue in Abhishek's mouth. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Before Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, these Bigg Boss contestants got the 'BULLY' tag

Abhishek could not control and slapped Samarth. Abhishek was then removed from the captaincy task. During the fight, Abhishek commented, “your girlfriend used to come behind me. She didn’t give you a kiss”. Ankita took a stand for Isha and later, Isha's mother shared a note on Instagram stories where she spoke about taking a legal action. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain a jealous man as he insults her after winning captaincy

Trending Now

Isha's mother slams Abhishek

He mother wrote, "Isha ko harr Barr iss ladke ne behremi se character assassinate kiya hai.. Mujhe bhi nahi baksha. Ye game mental strength ka hai. Itna traumatised tha toh pata tha Isha aane wali hai bb mein toh fir aaya hi kyu show mein? Legal action Banta hai aisi harkato par ab bhi hum chup hai sirf aur sirf Isha ke liye. Shame on you harr barr Isha ko beechmein lane ke liye, aur unlogo ko bhi sharam aani chahiye jo ye aggressive nature ko support karte hai."

Falaq Naaz reacts to Isha's mother's statement

Now, Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Falaq Naaz has reacted to Isha's mother's note. She slammed her comments and supported Abhishek Kumar. Falaq wrote, "Chalo ji Kuch aur nahi mila to legal action le lo?Aur Kuch??Ye hi ummid lagai ja sakti hai bass..."

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Talking about the contestants, Aoora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house right now.