Bigg Boss 17: The Salman Khan-hosted show finally came to an end on January 28, 2024, with Munawar Faruqui lifting the winner trophy. Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra emerged as the first and second runners-up of the show, respectively. Although Munawar won the show, Abhishek and Mannara stole hearts with their journey in Bigg Boss 17. Though Abhishek and Mannara never had any romantic angle in the show, industry people certainly think that the duo has a certain chemistry that will be liked by the audience. A recent picture of Abhishek and Mannara from Chandigarh has gone viral where the duo is seen shooting for something special. As the picture gained attention on social media, netizens feel that the duo is shooting for a music video. Check out the pictures below. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui roasts Mannara Chopra for calling herself 'winner in female category'

Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra spotted shooting together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Bigg Boss 17: Fans trend 'ABHINARA' as Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra's recent pictures go viral

As soon as the above picture went viral, fans expressed their joy on social media. While some wrote about how Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra perfectly suit each other, a few stated that maybe the duo is featuring together for a music video. Check out the reactions below. Also Read - Poonam Pandey death news: Munawar Faruqui slams her PR team for faking death; says 'Cancer nahi bawasir hua hai'

Talking about Bigg Boss 17 contestants, Ankita Lokhande is rumoured to star with Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta in Naagin 7. Munawar Faruqui was recently in the limelight post his win as rumors are rife that he may have to face legal wrath once again related to his 2021 case where he was accused of allegedly hurting religious sentiments in one of his shows.