Bigg Boss 17 is inching closer to its finale now. Only a few contestants remain who are fighting it all for the trophy's sake inside the house. Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, and Abhishek Kumar are more celebs are locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 17. And since we are moving closer to the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, everyone has been wondering about the family week on the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show. Worry not, family week is coming soon on Bigg Boss 17.

Catch up on the latest entertainment news and TV News updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Netizens slam Abhishek Kumar for poking fun at Khanzaadi's illness; call his latest breakdown 'Karma'

Bigg Boss 17: The family week arriving soon

If reports are anything to go by a family week will be held in Salman Khan hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss 17. The dates are 7 January to 11 January. Yes, that's right. However, there is no confirmation as of yet. The buzz is quite high for Bigg Boss 17 family week. We will get to see Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Arun and more other celebs' family members will then enter the house one by one. It would be interesting to see how that pans out. Bigg Boss 17 episodes will be quite emotional during this time. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's mother slams Abhishek Kumar for making derogatory comments on her daughter; says, 'Legal action banta hai...'

Watch this video of Bigg Boss 17 here:

What's happening in Bigg Boss 17 so far?

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan exposed Ayesha Khan for using his name and fan following to make a public spectacle of their relationship. Ayesha had left the show but came back again. We are seeing Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain having fights with one another. Abhishek Kumar is getting poked by Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya. Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra with Arun Mashettey are having fights too. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya supports Abhishek Kumar and slams Samarth Jurel for poking him; netizens say 'Sachai samne aa gayi'

Trending Now

In the last couple of Bigg Boss 17 episodes, we saw Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Anurag Dobhal getting eliminated from the house. Anurag Dobhal called out the makers for unfair eviction and treatment throughout his journey in Bigg Boss 17. Anurag also claimed that the makers have their winner fixed already. He called Munawar Faruqui Darinda and accused him of playing with every girl's emotions.