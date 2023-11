Bigg Boss 17 fans are aghast seeing how Aishwarya Sharma is fighting with Neil Bhatt. The couple who had been MIA have suddenly got involved. The two are having a lot of fights with other housemates on Bigg Boss 17. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma had a massive spat with Ankita Lokhande last night. Both the ladies ended up calling one another Chudail in a verbal brawl inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Vicky Jain also joined in after he heard his wife being called a witch. Now, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are also fighting with Abhishek Kumar on the show. It seems the reason for the fight was completely baseless as per those watching BB 17 live feed. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma takes a 'classist' dig at Abhishek Kumar; calls him 'Chatayi pe sone wala aadmi' [Watch Video]

We all know how it was reported that Ayesha Singh had cold vibes with the couple as they did not gel. It seems things got worse over a period of time. Now, netizens who did not even watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are wondering how exactly did Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma behave on the show. The actress is quite rude even with her husband. It should be noted that she was part of the serial for close to three years. Take a look at what netizens are saying on social media...

Now I understand why #AyeshaSingh was stressed out on sets of ghum hai kisi ke pyar mein Courtesy Neil & Aishwarya#BB17 — CASPIAN ( BIGG BOSS OTT ) (@thecaspiansk) November 7, 2023

Ab pta chla #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin sab is se nafrat kyon karte the bhai us bandi ko koi muh na laagaye isko ilaaz ki jurart hai ho apne pati ko nicha dikha skti woh kuch b kar skti#AbhishekKumar — Virat Sidhu (@ViratSidhu94453) November 7, 2023

Can’t imagine what my Ayesha went through while shooting with these 2. ?? Kudos to her for tolerating this irritating & jealous couple for 2 yrs. #AyeshaSingh #BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/4QOO05u1sc — ??????? ? (@maikyaakaru) November 7, 2023

I'm so glad that more and more people are understanding their antics. #AyeshaSingh hats of the you for bearing with them for so long. https://t.co/C2jlIyiIDD — Aditya (@adityaxdreamer) November 7, 2023

I salute to #AyeshaSingh for tolerating such psycho and aggressive couple on the set for 2 years. How she worked with such insecure, jealous and negative people. #BB17 #BiggBoss17 #NeilBhatt #AishwariyaSharma pic.twitter.com/vJuST6URQc — Ramandeep kaur (@kraman568) November 7, 2023

We can see that the reactions are quite extreme. Fans will remember that they were trolled a lot by fans of Ayesha Singh. On Smart Jodi, Aishwarya Sharma had also cried on the same matter.