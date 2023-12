Bigg Boss 17 had the most emotional yet entertaining episode today. The show is getting all the love and this weekend ka vaar has been the talk of the town. Karan Johar was the host of the show and he took up every right topic on the show. He made sure that every topic has been addressed. The big matter this time was Abhishek Kumar and Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka's ugly fight. Sunny held Abhishek's collar and this was not the first the he did so. Sunny had got warnings from Bigg Boss many times. Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka was removed from the show for getting physical. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Sunny Arya aka Tehelka believes Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt can never become friends; says 'Dono mein bahut zeher bhar chuka hai'

Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka gets evicted from Bigg Boss 17

Karan Johar announced the same leaving everyone shocked. Arun was shattered knowing Sunny will be leaving the show. He fell holding Sunny's legs and cried like a baby. Everyone in the house started crying knowing about Tehelka's eviction. Arun could not control his tears and went on crying. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel breakup on national TV? Fans say 'Ab Abhishek ke sath jayegi'

Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and others also broke down. Abhishek Kumar was also shocked by the decision and requested Bigg Boss to not take such a big step. He said that he wanted to take back his words and requested Karan Johar to give Sunny a last warning and leave it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 narrator Vijay Vikram Singh reveals he gets threats after major eliminations: 'People have dragged my family...'

Arun Mahashettey breaks down as Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka leaves

However, as the doors opened for Sunny, Arun hugged him and cried miserably. Everyone had tears in their eyes seeing the friends go away from each other. Abhishek also broke down and requested Bigg Boss to stop this eviction. Arun once again fell holding Sunny and cried.

Fans also have got emotional seeing this and called Arun, Sunny true friends. People also felt that Abhishek was just doing drama. This is a big story in TV news.

Fans get emotional seeing Arun and Tehelka's bond

One of the users wrote, "Among all the hype around so called celebrities the most genuine bonds have formed between #ArunMashettey-#Tehalka and #MunawarFaruqui-#JignaVora. We keep hyping friendships of fake people like Ankita and Mannara, but right now Runku looks more genuine."

Another user felt that Tehelka was wrong but it was sad to see Arun breaking down. The user wrote, "Sad to see a real entertainer like #SunnyArya out of the #BB17 house but it was needed. Wish he could control his anger. #ArunMashettey is really sad and I could understand the pain behind letting a good friend go. #JioCinema #BigBoss17."

The most emotional eviction in the history of Bigg Boss..@BiggBoss. @TEHELKAPRANK @ArunBhaiBoltey bhaichara on top ?

Today I really felt bad for Arun(idk why but I got bit emotional after seeing his breakdown).His only support in house was Tehlka.

And now he is left alone

