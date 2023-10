Bigg Boss 17 began on October 15 and is currently one of the most talked about shows. Two weeks have passed and the game is getting more and more interesting. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are also a part of the show. Aishwarya was offered the show seeing her entertaining side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Neil was offered the show later. The couple is quite entertaining on social media and often share fun videos. However, they have not been doing much on Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 week 2 report card: Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi impress; Ankita Lokhande needs stronger game

They have been quiet and calm. They do not react on things and are just sitting next to each other. But in the second week we did see some improvements. Aishwarya has been slowly opening up. In today’s episode, we will see the angry side of Aishwarya. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and other contestants who came on the show with complex love life history

Aishwarya Sharma Vs Vicky Jain

A promo of Bigg Boss has released where we see Vicky Jain cracking jokes on Aishwarya and Neil’s marriage. He is seen saying ki he is tired of marriage and Aishwarya jumps in saying that he is the only one who is tired. Vicky then says that there are two people who are tired. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Fans say Ankita Lokhande deserved a man like Sushant Singh Rajput after seeing Vicky Jain being disrespectful towards her

Aishwarya tells him that he should first see what is happening in his life and then comment on others married life. She says that so much is happening in his life and still he wants to poke his nose in others’ matters.

She warns him not to comment on her spouse and think of his spouse. Neil jumps in and fights with Vicky and the other housemates come to stop them. Fans have liked this side of Aishwarya and Neil. They are praising the two for giving it back to Vicky for making unwanted comments. This is a big story in Entertainment news.

Fans praise Aishwarya Sharma for taking a stand against Vicky Jain

Fans are happy that Neil and Aishwarya have finally opened up and not let Vicky make more fun of them. One of the users wrote, “Vah Maja aa gaya kya dhoya he Aishwarya ne viki ko.... Full support to #AishwaryaSharma”

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Bigg Boss 17's latest episode will surely be a must watch.