Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. But the TRP today would have increased since Katrina Kaif aka Zoya was there too. The beauty joined Salman Khan today for the promotions of her upcoming new movie Tiger 3. And Katrina and Salman also interacted with the housemates. There were dances and games with Zoya and Tiger. Talking about dances, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra danced with each other. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande beats Aishwarya Sharma to be in the top 3; Mannara Chopra fails to regain her spot

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra dance

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra dancing together. It was their first dance together and they were amazing. The duo grooved to Soni De Nakhre from Partner which starred Salman Khan, Lara Dutta, Katrina Kaif and Govinda in it. Munawar and Mannara share a khatti-meethi friendship. But last week was a trying time for Munawar. Mannara took out Jigna Vohra and Rinku Dhawan. Mannara was also angry with Munawar for poking Khanzaadi to fight with Mannara. Munawar defended himself saying it was said in a fun moment. Mannara made him apologize to her in front of everyone and Munawar did it as he values friendship. Mannara still feels Munawar is a part of a group that Munawar is denying. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Netizens laud Salman Khan for taking Aishwarya Sharma’s class; want the Tiger 3 star to school Vicky Jain next

Netizens love MunAra dance but slam the biasedness towards Mannara Chopra

While the netizens loved the dance performance of Munawar and Mannara, they are very much upset because Bigg Boss did not call out Mannara for assassinating Khanzaadi's character. Mannara maintained that Khanzaadi and Abhishek are acting out a script, playing a fake love angle. The housemates have discussed the subject amongst themselves. Khanzaadi and Abhishek are both scared of attachments inside the house. They have been seeking advice and talking about the same with different people. Since Mannara was spared this week too, fans are livid with the Bigg Boss makers. They are calling out the biasedness. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Poll: Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande's shaadi drama destroying Munawar Faruqui's game? Check verdict

Watch this video about Mannara Chopra here:

Mannara Chopra's behavioural blame was put on Anurag Dobhal. As per online fans, the makers always shift the blame on someone else with it's Mannara Chopra. That's not it, while Anurag not was shown any message from family, Mannara was shown a message from her mum despite Isha winning the task. This comes across as biasedness, no? But then again, Bigg Boss has openly claimed that there will be biasedness this season.