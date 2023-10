Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been making headlines after their entry in Bigg Boss 17 for all the wrong reasons. Ankita, who looked happily with Vicky in the public eye, is facing difficulty having a normal conversation with her husband after all the misunderstandings that have been created between them. Ankita and Vicky Jain's wedding in 2021 was every bit dreamy, and fans called them the perfect match made in heaven, but in reality, are they the perfect match? After seeing them continuously fight and Vicky disrespect Ankita in their arguments, this old statement of her ex-boyfriend and late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput is going viral.

When Sushant Singh Rajput had confirmed his marriage with Ankita Lokhande in 2016.

Sushant and Ankita, who started their careers by working together in Pavitra Rishta, were madly and deeply in love with each other. Sushant had openly proposed to Ankita on a dance reality show for marriage, and he had announced his plans to get married to the Manikarnika actress in 2016. But they parted ways, and Sushant took to Twitter and officially announced his separation. And after the entry of Ankita in Bigg Boss 17 and fans witnessing Vicky Jain's behaviour towards her, they claim Sushant was much better with her and they both deserved to be with each other.

Vicky Jain is labelled as a toxic husband.

Vicky has been receiving a lot of flak for his real personality; people are slamming him for his disrespectful behaviour with wife Ankita and are calling him the toxic husband. In fact, there are many who claim one should never get a husband like Vicky Jain. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to quit Bigg Boss 17? There are reports that claim Ankita and Vicky might quit the show due to the constant arguments between them, which are affecting their relationship big time. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.